Colombia: Senator Urges Implementation of Peace Agreements

In light of a peak in murders of former guerrillas (224 to the date), senator Sandra Ramirez urged the implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement.

Colombian senator Sandra Ramirez stressed on Tuesday the importance of implementing the measures included in the 2016 Peace Agreement with the Government of then-president Juan Manuel Santos, in light of a peak in murders of former guerrillas.

"In the face of this advancing genocide and the complicit silence of the Colombian State, today more than ever, measures are necessary to protect the lives of the peace signatories," posted on Twitter, the former member of the then guerrilla Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia-Ejército del Pueblo).

Sandra Ramirez, current senator for the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC-Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Común), the political party that emerged from the armed group, condemned the recent murder of Wilfermin Robayo, a former member of the guerrilla and signatory of the 2016 peace agreement.

The FARC party also denounced the assassination of Robayo on August nine. "With this case, we've counted 224 murders, dreams of peace truncated by those who oppose it," it can be read on FARC's official Twitter account.

Also, on August 9, two teenagers were murdered by paramilitaries in the border area between the Colombian departments of Cauca and Nariño. Cristian Caicedo, 12, and Maicol Ibarra, 17 years old, went to leave their homework at school.

In regards to both crimes, the president of the Alternative Indigenous and Social Movement of Colombia, Martha Peralta Epieyú, warned that the Latam country is suffering a humanitarian tragedy, given the rise in selective killings of social leaders and now of young people.

Leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda has said that the violence that Colombia has suffered for decades has ended up becoming more than a way to resolve social contradictions.

The process of truth, justice, reparation, and guarantees of non-repetition demanded by the surviving victims of the genocide processes is part of the transformation of the Colombian political system into a genuinely democratic system, and a non-violent political order has stated the human rights defender.