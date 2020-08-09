Colombia: Meta Communities Denounce Army Abuses

Farmers from the municipality of Vista Hermosa, in the Meta department, Saturday denounced that they were attacked by the Colombia's Army, which forced over 20 community members to remain face down while they were firing rifle blasts.
During the attack, 15 people were seriously injured by fragments of projectiles, blows, cuts, and shots.
"The Public Force is responsible for the outrages and intimidations. The government must protect and watch over the rights of its people," Colombia's Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation denounced.
The social movements have demanded immediate attention from the national and local authorities given the serious situation this community is suffering.
The violent event took place shortly after unidentified armed groups accused the farmers of having placed explosive devices on the crops to be eradicated.
The aggression occurred during the operations of the Omega Joint Task Force, in the Vereda Nueva Colombia, Guayabero region.
"The minefields were planted by the same public force to legitimize the processes of forced and violent eradication," community members of the Vereda Nueva Colombia stated.
The Permanent Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CPDH) publicly denounced these events.