Colombia: Meta Communities Denounce Army Abuses

During the attack, 15 people were seriously injured by fragments of projectiles, blows, cuts, and shots.

Farmers from the municipality of Vista Hermosa, in the Meta department, Saturday denounced that they were attacked by the Colombia's Army, which forced over 20 community members to remain face down while they were firing rifle blasts.

During the attack, 15 people were seriously injured by fragments of projectiles, blows, cuts, and shots.

"The Public Force is responsible for the outrages and intimidations. The government must protect and watch over the rights of its people," Colombia's Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation denounced.

The social movements have demanded immediate attention from the national and local authorities given the serious situation this community is suffering.