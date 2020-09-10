Colombia Protests: Police Urged To Reform, 175 Injured

According to the latest report from the district there are 175 people injured in Bogotá thus far, 66 of them by firearms.

The Colombian Ombudsman's Office asked on Thursday for a review of police procedures following the deadly protests carried by citizens in the capital Bogotá since late Wednesday.

The Ombudsman's Office chief Carlos Camargo expressed via twitter that his organization "stands in solidarity with the families of victims, warns citizens that violence is not the answer, and asks to channel reproof through the right to peaceful protest."

teleSUR's correspondent in Colombia, Hernán Tobar, reports that a group of lawyers demand today, before the Supreme Court of Justice, that the death of their colleague killed by the police should not be left unpunished.

Furthermore, they assure that it is necessary to investigate who ordered the shooting of protesters in Bogotá, which resulted in the death of 7 people.

Un grupo de abogados exigen ante la corte suprema de justicia, que su colega asesinado por la policía, no quede en la impunidad, Aseguran que se debe investigar quién ordenó disparar a los manifestantes en Bogotá, que dejo como resultado la muerte de 7 personas. ����@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/9syaR33UQq — Hernán Tobar (@HernanTeleSUR) September 10, 2020

"A group of lawyers demands before the Supreme Court of Justice that their colleague killed by the police not go unpunished. They assure that it is necessary to investigate who ordered the protesters to be shot in Bogotá, which resulted in the death of 7 people."

According to Tobar, the lawyers have warned that this case cannot be processed in the military criminal justice. Instead, the case has to be judged by the ordinary court since there is a risk that if judged by a military justice system, the police members who killed the lawyer Javier Ordóñez may be unpunished, as it has happened before.

On the other hand, Colombia's President Iván Duque called for "calm and serenity" as well as "trust in the independent institutions of our rule of law."

However, Colombia's mayor Claudia López said to the President and the Chief of the National Police that "not only these events should be investigated by an independent body that guarantees justice but that the recruitment, training, protocols, and methods of investigation cases of police abuse should be structurally reformed."

According to the latest report from the district, there are 175 people injured in Bogotá thus far, 66 of them by firearms. Bogota's mayor also noted that there are 147 police members injured.