Colombia: Armed Men Kill Nine Young People in Nariño

Nine young people early Sunday morning were killed and others were injured after a group of armed men raided the town of Samaniego, Nariño Department.

The city's mayor, Jhon Rojas, spread the news of the massacre on his Twitter profile.

The massacre was added to a series of violent events that occurred in the municipality of Samaniego on Saturday night.

"Colombia's President Ivan Duque, the Defense Ministry, the Nariño Police and the Prosecutor's Office have to take actions that will restore peace in the region," Rojas said.

Mientras el país reclama por #QuiénMatóALos5 en masacre en #LlanoVerde #Valle, nueva masacre en #Samaniego #Nariño despierta indignación sobre #QuiénMatóALos9. pic.twitter.com/qMMBLHbguP — Altera Revista (@AlteraRevista) August 16, 2020 "While the country claims who killed the five in a massacre in Llano Verde, a new massacre in Samaniego, Nariño, awakens indignation about who killed the nine."

The main problems in Nariño are caused by armed groups that violate international humanitarian law. "The community is in terror. No more bloodshed in Nariño," Rojas added. Twitter users, lamenting the new massacre, recalled that just a few days ago another five young men were killed in the Llano Grande neighborhood of Cali, capital of Valle del Cauca Department in southwestern Colombia.