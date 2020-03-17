Chile: Government May Approve Salary Increase to Quell Protests

The Chilean Joint Commission on Monday approved a bill that will allow for an increase in the liquid monthly remuneration of workers, thanks to the creation of a subsidy.

The decision seeks to ensure a Minimum Guaranteed Income for the working class, which will allow for a salary increase starting at 300 thousand Chilean "pesos" (approximately $350 U.S.D.).

The Minister of Social Development and Family Sebastian Sichel assured the local press that "this bill would increase by 25% the remuneration of those workers with lower salaries."

This figure is still insufficient, "but a step like this is important and urgent, given the current economic situation. Sichel recognized.

�� AHORA: Comisión Mixta aprueba proyecto sobre #IngresoMinimoGarantizado. Para convertirse en ley, ambas cámaras deberán ratificar la propuesta de la comisión. pic.twitter.com/6dJ2AI0qRu — SenadoChile (@Senado_Chile) March 16, 2020

"Joint Commission approves project on Minimum Guaranteed Income To become law, both chambers must ratify the commission's proposal."

For Chilean Socialist Senator Juan Pablo Letelier, "this is a very bad project, full of small print. It doesn't solve the political problem we have in our shaken society."

"The next step will be for the Joint Commission's report to be evaluated in the Deputies' Chamber. If it is approved, it will be promoted to the Senate. And if it is ratified there, the bill will be promulgated." Sichel clarified.

After its enactment, in the first year of the Law, people will have to apply for this subsidy in person, through the local offices of the Ministry of Social Development.

Those who have a full-time employment contract of more than 30 hours and do not belong to the top 10% of income will benefit from the subsidy. These requirements must be accredited at the time of application.