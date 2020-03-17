Chile: Earthquake Reported in Southern Region

The earthquake had a minimal impact on the southern región of the South American nation.

A seism of 6.0 magnitude occurred in Chile on early Tuesday, local media reported. The earthquake had a minimal impact on the southern región of the South American nation.

The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile published a report of all the telluric movements exceeding 3.0 on the Ritcher Scale. On the information, perceptible seisms were felt since 12:04 a.m. in the region of Huasco, Quillagua, Mina la Escondida and Cobquecura.

The one that occurred at 5:14 a.m. was classified as the strongest by the seismological institution. The epicenter was located 46 kilometers to the west from the Biobio community, with a depth of 42,3 kilometers.

The National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security in Chile affirmed there are no damages due to the telluric movement. The institution called requested citizens for calm and cooperation.

Al momento, no se reportan daños a personas, alteración a servicios básicos o infraestructura producto de este sismo. Por su parte, los organismos técnicos se encuentran evaluando la situación de las regiones. — onemichile (@onemichile) March 17, 2020

“At the moment, no damage to people, alteration to basic services or infrastructure is reported as a result of this earthquake. For their part, the technical agencies are assessing the situation in the regions”, the institution published on its official Twitter profile.

On its side, the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy reported the seism was not capable of provoking a tsunami.

The National Emergency Office reported that the regions that perceived the tremor were Coquimbo, Valparaíso, Libertador Gral. Bernardo O'Higgins, Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, Araucanía. This is the seconn seism in the region after the one registered in Ecuador on Monday.