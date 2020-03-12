Chile: Church Criticizes Piñera's Indifference to Social Demand

The Chilean clergy says that people's claims have not been "attended to with the speed and effectiveness expected."

Chile’s Episcopal Conference (CECh) Thursday criticized the indifference of President Sebastian Piñera’s administration to respond to the demands generated by citizens against inequality and the economic model.

"We perceive that the main social cries expressed since Oct. 18 have been displaced in the Chilean decision-makers' priorities," the CECh warned.

The protests brought to light a social feeling of being fed up with the situation of inequality and focused their allegations against the Piñera administration, which completed this week two years in office.

The Chilean clergy considered that the social claim was not "attended to with the speed and effectiveness expected" in terms of better wages, increased employment, adequate pensions or access to health.

Chilean riot police arrest a student during protests against the government of Sebastian Pinera on its second anniversary of massive protests in Santiago, Chile

Credit: Claudio Santana/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/BMTf7z00n7 — Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) March 12, 2020

"We share the reasonable discomfort of the people regarding the role that authorities, legislators, and political and social leaders are assuming in the face of these dramas," the CECh said.​​​​​​​

"It is disappointing a political debate in which, through permanent disqualifications, private interests halt deals and achievements that would advance the common good," Chilean clerics said regarding a country where some far-right forces are actively opposing the drafting of a new Constitution.

On Nov. 15, 2019, Chilean parties agreed to hold a popular consultation on April 26 to decide whether the current constitution, which was inherited by the dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), should be replaced by a new one.