Chile: Police Attack Protesters Demanding Piñera's Resignation

A new day of protests has occurred in Santiago, the Chilean capital, marked by further repression of police officers against students.

The massive mobilizations were repelled by the police, through the use of tear gas, the primary victims are adolescents who joined in the rejection of the neoliberal policies of the head of state, Sebastián Piñera.

The participants of the day are coming from the emblematic Plaza de la Dignidad to the Palacio de La Moneda (Presidential Palace).

A few days after the start of the school year and in the middle of a social outbreak, some schools were seized by protesters. The authorities have confirmed at least nine educational facilities held by students, which adds to the social explosion in the rejection of neoliberal policies in the country.

On the outskirts of the National Institute, the first signs of repression against students were observed.

For his part, Senator Alejandro Navarro announced that he would present a mechanism to declare President Piñera mentally incapable. He said "after a committee agreement, we have asked the Constitution Commission, given the summons being made to us from the Chamber of Deputies, to define how the Senate applies a constitutional provision that involves the President, that is, the declaration of mental incapacity in this case by Sebastián Piñera,” said Navarro.

The incidents at the National Institute, the oldest educational establishment in Chile, left at least seven detainees, including two adults, the Carabineros' (militarized police) body reported.

Schools in the capital echo the call made by the Coordinating Assembly of Secondary Students (ACES), which called for a “tomazo” (occupation) of the country's educational establishments before the second anniversary of the Piñera government.

The call also arises, as indicated by the student movement, due to the lack of response from the Executive to the repeated human rights violations registered since October 18 when the protests began.

Aces indicated that the calls to take over the schools seek to show the rejection that exists against the Government, just when Piñera's two-year mandate expires, and 30 years after the beginning of the democratic transition in the South American country.

Organized students accuse President Piñera of being politically responsible for the human rights violations during the social outbreak.

The mobilizations also celebrated the end of the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet 30 years ago, although, at the same time, it is two years since Piñera's mandate as President.