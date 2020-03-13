Chile: Piñera Celebrates 'Democracy' As Police Mistreat People

Thousands keep demanding the resignation of those responsible for State terrorism.

Chile's President Sebastian Piñera Thursday commemorated 30 years of "democracy" and two years in office, as the people took to the streets to demand his resignation.

Meanwhile, the people crowded into the Alameda, Santiago's main avenue, and the Military Police brutally repressed the demonstrators. "Step out Piñera," the crowd repeated.

In an empty speech, he acknowledged that "although these were fruitful decades, I admit that we have also accumulated many blunders. They have caused our nation much pain."

"We neglected the children, we were ungrateful to our elders, we did not address the fears and shortcomings of the middle class," he added as the Military Police suppressed the demonstrations with tear gas and pepper spray.

"Chile: multiple protests and repression two years after Sebastian Piñera took office, and 30 years after the return of democracy in the country."

During Piñera's speech, neither opposition parties nor wealthy classes representatives who voted for him in 2018 were present.

"Chile has awakened. After so many blows, it is holding its ground. The protests continue due to public transport price hikes, 30 years of so-called democracy, and all the social demands that Piñera refuses to listen to," political scientist Rodolfo Fortunatti said.

Since the beginning of protests on Oct. 20-19, Chile has recorded 32 deaths, 3,765 injured, 1,835 victims of torture and rape, and some 10,000 arrests.​​​​​​​