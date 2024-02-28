Children in Gaza Die in Hospitals From Malnutrition

According to the health authority, famine and drought will devastate Gaza and the most affected will be pregnant women and children.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported the death of two children from malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza.

According to the health authority, famine and drought will devastate Gaza and the most affected will be pregnant women and children.

International humanitarian organizations have been urged to create shelters and try to help the most vulnerable communities in the strip.

Along with this, the Ministry of Health calls for an end to the genocide against Palestine. Israeli forces are no longer just using bombs now that they are also killing with hunger and drought.

This five-month-old baby in Rafah is in a frail health condition. His bones are visible, and he cries nonstop from hunger. His family cannot provide infant formula or meet any of his needs. Additionally, his mother is unable to breastfeed him due to her own malnutrition. pic.twitter.com/eE1eNL9HNx — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 28, 2024

Last Monday, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) reported that since 23 January they have been unable to send aid to Gaza due to Israeli blockades.

To date, the number of children killed by malnutrition is six, and it is hoped that this sad figure will continue to rise as more hospitals in Gaza run out of supplies.