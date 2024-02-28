    • Live
News > Palestine

Children in Gaza Die in Hospitals From Malnutrition

    Babies in Gaza suffering of malnutrition | Photo: X/ @BrunoRguezP

Published 28 February 2024 (53 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported the death of two children from malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza.

 According to the health authority, famine and drought will devastate Gaza and the most affected will be pregnant women and children.

International humanitarian organizations have been urged to create shelters and try to help the most vulnerable communities in the strip.

Along with this, the Ministry of Health calls for an end to the genocide against Palestine. Israeli forces are no longer just using bombs now that they are also killing with hunger and drought.

Last Monday, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) reported that since 23 January they have been unable to send aid to Gaza due to Israeli blockades.

To date, the number of children killed by malnutrition is six, and it is hoped that this sad figure will continue to rise as more hospitals in Gaza run out of supplies.

