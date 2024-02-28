Egypt Regrets International Deadlock on Tackling Gaza's Crisis

The Palestinian death toll has risen to 29,954 as the Israeli military killed 76 in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry voiced regret over the international community's failure to properly address the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

He made the remarks during a phone conversation with Tariq Ahmad, the British minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth, and the United Nations.

The two sides discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the daily hardships faced by Palestinians, during which Shoukry condemned "double standards" that have applied to the issues.

During the talk, Shoukry stressed the crucial need to allow humanitarian and relief aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave, and voiced concern about the severe ramifications of any Israeli ground operations in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

À Gaza, les civils meurent parce que les pays livrent encore des armes à Netanyahou.



Ils meurent car l'UE refuse de suspendre son accord d'association avec Israël.



Ils meurent car beaucoup de députés ici cautionnent un risque de génocide et ont ainsi du sang sur les mains. — Manon Aubry (@ManonAubryFr) February 28, 2024

MP Manon Aubry's text reads, "In Gaza, civilians are dying because European countries continue to supply weapons to Netanyahu. They are dying because the European Union refuses to suspend its association agreement with Israel. They die because many legislators here support the risk of genocide and that is why their hands are stained with blood."

The two officials reaffirmed the legal, humanitarian, and ethical responsibility of the international community to end the crisis and halt Israeli violations in the region.

They also underscored the urgency of implementing a ceasefire, releasing hostages, and achieving a lasting peace.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have been waging an intense offensive against the population in the Gaza Strip. Their war actions have also affected the Palestinians residing in the West Bank.

