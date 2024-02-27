UN Denounces Israel for Blocking a Medical Convoy Sent to Gaza

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) denounced the Israeli blockade of a medical convoy that was tasked with evacuating 24 patients from Al Amal hospital, located in the city of Khan Younis, Gaza.

According to OCHA, "despite prior coordination with the Israeli side for all personnel and vehicles, Israeli forces blocked the convoy for several hours, led by WHO [World Health Organization] as soon as they left the hospital".

The military also sent a pregnant woman and a newborn out of the convoy, while paramedics were stripped of their clothes.

Three paramedics were arrested by the occupation forces even though OCHA had given their personal details. One of the captured doctors was released.

On Sunday, a @UN and @PalestineRCS convoy evacuating 24 patients from Al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis was blocked for over seven hours by Israeli forces despite prior coordination.



�� Our spokesperson @JensLaerke reads the latest statement by the Humanitarian Country Team. �� — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) February 27, 2024

Internationally, the state of Israel is required to immediately release the remaining paramedics.

OCHA claims that this incident was not an isolated incident. Aid convoys have been targeted and systematically denied access to people in need, the international agency said.

Al Amal hospital has been the epicenter of Israeli operations in the city for more than a month. At least 25 people have been killed in 40 attacks on the medical centre between 22 January and 22 February.