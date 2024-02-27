Gaza Strip: Israeli Army Continues Bombardment

At least nine people were killed in Rafah when a house was destroyed and five more in Deir al-Balah.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army continued its massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip using aircraft, artillery and warships, resulting in dozens of Palestinian deaths and injuries.

The cities of Gaza and Rafah, in the north and south of the enclave, respectively, were the centers of the attacks by the Armed Forces of that country, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Meanwhile, the source detailed, intense clashes were heard in the city of Khan Yunis between Hamas militiamen and Israeli soldiers, who launched a ground offensive against the locality weeks ago.

According to the news media, Israeli gunships launched numerous projectiles against coastal areas in the south, while the air force raided the Gaza neighborhoods of Al-Daraj, Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra.

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, a reporter with the news outlet Huffington Post, has told Al Jazeera that Israel remains committed to carrying out an assault on Rafah despite protests from rights groups and allies in the US.



The artillery also shelled the towns of Tel al-Hawa and Deir al-Balah, located in the center of the territory.

Numerous deaths were also reported in the Nuseirat refugee camp and in Gaza.

Since the beginning of the new cycle of violence on October 7, more than 29,800 Palestinians have died in the enclave, most of them women and children, and almost 71,000 have been wounded.