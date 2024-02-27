Israeli Raid Kills Three Palestinians in West Bank

During the last 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 96 Palestinians and wounded 172 others, bringing the death toll in Gaza to 29,878 and injuries to 70,215.

On Tuesday, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army raid on the city of Tubas and al-Far'a refugee camp in the West Bank.

The dead were identified as Ahmed Daraghmeh, 26, Mohammed Bayadsa, 32, and Osama Zalat, 31, all of whom were shot in the head and chest.

Palestinian security sources said that Israeli occupation forces stormed the camp accompanied by several military bulldozers and deployed numbers of snipers in houses.

The soldiers carried out operations of sabotage and destruction of infrastructure in the camp's neighborhood, storming and searching many homes and assaulting their residents.

John Mearsheimer: ‘Israel has turned into an apartheid state, the Israelis understand that in the long term this is not viable…which is why they want to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip and West Bank’https://t.co/cSZ937icWv pic.twitter.com/Pao2Gy0kVn — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) February 27, 2024

Later, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Tubas, leading to clashes with Palestinian militants. Explosions were heard.

Israeli forces withdrew from the city and the camp after the killing of the three young men. The Israeli army has no comment on the raid so far.

The West Bank has witnessed escalating tensions and armed confrontations in various Palestinian cities, villages, and camps since the start of the conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,878, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 96 Palestinians and wounded 172 others.