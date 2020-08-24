Brazil: President Bolsonaro Threatens to Beat up a Journalist

"I can't wait to beat you up," the far-right politician told a reporter who asked about a financial scandal that involves his family.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Sunday threatened to beat up a journalist who asked about a financial scandal that involves his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, and his son, Flavio Bolsonaro.

"I can't wait to beat you up," Bolsonaro threatened O Globo's reporter after he asked about alleged illegal payments his wife received from Flavio's former advisor Fabricio Queiroz.

Bolsonaro's reaction came after a study showed that Queiroz transferred US$22,000 to the First Lady's account from 2011 to 2016.

The report published by Crusoe magazine also declared that Queiroz's wife Marcia Aguiar deposited US$4,300 into Michelle Bolsonaro's account.

O Globo denounced the attitude of the far-right president as it assured that its journalist "has every right to ask the question he thinks is pertinent. That is his job."

As part of a case of #MoneyLaundering and diversion of public funds, #Brazil's Prosecutor's Office raided properties of several former advisors of Senator #FlavioBolsonaro, the son of President #JairBolsonaro.https://t.co/nUwX8JeODW — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 19, 2019