Brazil: President Bolsonaro Threatens to Beat up a Journalist

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Sunday threatened to beat up a journalist who asked about a financial scandal that involves his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, and his son, Flavio Bolsonaro.
RELATED:
Brazil: Labor Union Sues Bolsonaro for Crimes Against Humanity
"I can't wait to beat you up," Bolsonaro threatened O Globo's reporter after he asked about alleged illegal payments his wife received from Flavio's former advisor Fabricio Queiroz.
Bolsonaro's reaction came after a study showed that Queiroz transferred US$22,000 to the First Lady's account from 2011 to 2016.
The report published by Crusoe magazine also declared that Queiroz's wife Marcia Aguiar deposited US$4,300 into Michelle Bolsonaro's account.
O Globo denounced the attitude of the far-right president as it assured that its journalist "has every right to ask the question he thinks is pertinent. That is his job."
Bolsonaro's aggressive attitude shows that "he ignores the duty of any public servant: to be accountable," O Globo stated.
According to Reporters Without Borders, the former Capitan's attacks on the press are frequent and they are increasing.
In Dec. 2019, Brazilian authorities discovered that Queiroz's accounts received suspicious transfers of some USD307,000 between 2012 and 2016, a period in which the President's son was a Rio De Janeiro lawmaker. Currently, Queiroz and his wife are in prison.