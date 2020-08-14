Brazil: Health Minister Admits Lack Of COVID-19 Medicines

Authorities announced a law modification that will allow them to check on medicine stocks, amount, and prices.

President Jair Bolsonaro's administration Friday acknowledged a lack of drugs to fight COVID-19 in Brazil, a country that has reported 3,229,621 cases and 105,564 deaths so far.

Acting Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said that several municipalities and hospitals had a lack of medicines and that his Ministry did everything within his power to ease that situation.

“States and municipalities never refused to do their part in the fight, with the resources they had. When they came to us, it was because they were already approaching a breaking point," he said.

"This measure will allow the Federal government, states, and municipalities to pay fair market prices for medicines,” Pazuello said, adding that this will help to avoid speculation.

The government also requisitioned 3.4 million medicine doses from pharmacies stocks and distributed them throughout the country.

“Also, we made international purchases together with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Uruguay and the European Union,” the minister said.