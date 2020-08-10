Brazil: Agriculture Ministry Approves Agrotoxins Despite Risks

Five of the substances are already used in other plague control products, however, the list includes Piroxasulfone, Dinotefuran, and Acephate, proscribed in the European Union (EU) because of their toxicity.

Brazil Agriculture Ministry announced on Monday the inclusion of six new pesticide ingredients in its national program for agricultural pest control, increasing the use of internationally banned agro toxins.

Since Jair Bolsonaro took office, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has registered about 241 new substances so far in 2020 and 474 in 2019, more than what the EU approved in eight years.

Five of the substances are already used in other plague control products. However, the list includes Piroxasulfone, Dinotefuran, and Acephate, proscribed in the European Union (EU) because of their toxicity.

Piroxasulfone is an herbicide licensed and used in the U.S. to eliminate corn, soy, and peanut crops' underbrush.

Brazil National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) warned recently about Dinotefuran's high toxicity levels. The substance is commonly used to control invasive insects in leafy vegetables. In July 2013, Oregon State temporarily restricted its use.

The UE also banned Acephate because of its lethal effects on sea life, birds, and amphibians. On humans, it can cause infertility on men.

After the parliamentary coup against the Workers' Party in 2016, the use of toxic agrochemicals has increased in the South American nation.