Brazil Calls for COVID-19 Plan to Protect Indigenous People

Brazil's problems of mismanagement in indigenous communities are because of hatred, institutional racism, and the advance of agribusiness.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Judge Luis Roberto Barroso Friday ordered President Jair Bolsonaro's administration to present a new version of the plan to halt the COVID-19 in the Indigenous communities.

The original plan was requested last July, following a request from the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) and several political parties.

The new order requires the document to be reworked and submitted by September 7.

The TSF decision responds to the demands of organizations and foundations representing the native communities, who point out the lack of precision in the previous government plan.

Among the organizations that demanded the rewriting of the plan are the National Council of Human Rights (CNDH), the Indigenous Health Working Group of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco), the Public Ministry, and the Ombudsman's Office.

The rate of #COVID19 deaths among indigenous people in Brazil's Amazon is nearly 250% higher than in the general population.



Why is COVID-19 disproportionately affecting indigenous populations in Latin America? And what can be done to prevent it? https://t.co/7y2YAScODZ pic.twitter.com/CZp0ROmGFX — Oxfam International (@Oxfam) August 14, 2020