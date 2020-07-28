Brazil: Pregnant Women Are In Danger Amidst COVID-19

In this South American country, the virus lethality rate among pregnant women is 12.7 percent, which is the highest rate in the world.

The International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics (IJGO) Tuesday revealed that at least 125 pregnant women died from COVID-19 in Brazil since the pandemic started, which is the highest figure worldwide.

According to an investigation called "The Tragedy of COVID‐19 in Brazil," this South American nation holds 77 percent of all pregnant women in the world who have died from the virus.

The study was conducted by researchers in the U.S., France, UK, and Iran, along with the Brazilian Health Ministry and other local institutions.

As of today, COVID-19 is linked to 7.3 percent of the maternal deaths in Brazil. Also, the virus lethality rate among pregnant women is 12.7 percent, which is the highest rate in the world.

“At the time of writing 124 pregnant or postpartum women in Brazil have died due to COVID-19 (mortality rate,12.7%), a figure that currently surpasses the total number of COVID-19-related maternal deaths reported throughout the rest of the world.” #COVID19 https://t.co/yep4MjoMke — Keelin O'Donoghue (@keelinodonoghue) July 13, 2020

Sao Paulo State University researcher Mariane Menezes explained to the local outlet Nexo that these deaths might are a consequence of the lack of access to health care and the absence of effective public programs to contain the disease.

She also stressed that the difficulty to get access to intensive care “intensified amidst the collapse of the health system caused by the pandemic.”

The study also points out that Brazil does not have a universal testing policy and that authorities only test women with severe symptoms. For this reason, IJGO believes that there is a higher number of cases.