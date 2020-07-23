Brazil Hits New Record Daily Covid-19 Cases

The country has the second-largest outbreak on the planet following the United States.

Brazil's Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that 67.860 new COVID-19 cases were identified the previous day as the figure sets a new record of daily infections.

Authorities said that the one-day figures largely surpass the one set on June 16 when 45.241 new cases were reported. On Wednesday, almost 1.300 people died because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study by the Imperial College in London, which analyzed the current transmission rate in 48 countries, Brazil has the highest rate of transmission in the world. Although in the beginning, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were the hardest-hit, the disease has spread across the country, damaging the Indigenous population particularly.

On July 8, President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed 16 sections of a law that required the government to provide drinking water, disinfectants, and hospital beds for Indigenous people during the pandemic.

#Atualização - O Ministério da Saúde divulga diariamente as informações sobre a #Covid19 no Brasil. Os dados desta quinta-feira (23/07) estão atualizados.

Acesse o Painel Coronavírus e confira a situação nacional e de todos os estados: https://t.co/rwVsh0kpK2 pic.twitter.com/GhSTlgOXBW — Ministério da Saúde (@minsaude) July 23, 2020

"The Ministry of Health publishes daily information about # Covid19 in Brazil. The data for this Thursday (07/23) is updated."

While Brazil has the second biggest outbreak on the planet following the United States, the recent numbers set the death toll at 82.771 while the total caseload amounts to 2.227.514 people.

Although the situation in the country has gotten worse, on July 2, the government of Brasilia announced a reopening schedule, alongside other cities that have prohibited large mass gathering. Yet, several businesses and other economic activities can resume.

Figures by the news outlet Folha de Sao Paulo establish the mortality rate of around 39.6 deaths per 100.000 people.

Moreover, Health authorities said that other 3,795 deaths are suspected of being related to COVID-19; however, they have not been verified yet.