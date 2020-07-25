Brazil: Food Delivery Workers Claim for Better Labor Conditions

UberEats, Rappi and Loggi have not taken any decision to address the workers' requests.

Brazil's food delivery couriers once again staged strike to demand better working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their major demands include the creation of a minimum rate in deliveries and a fair salary calculated per kilometer.

The workers also demand the halt of courier's dismissals without apparent reason. According to the striker's organizers, that happens very often in platforms such as UberEats, Rappi and Loggi.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the workers risked their lives daily without adequate sanitary items like alcohol, face masks, among others.

"'Stop de Apps' strike in Rio de Janeiro"

UberEats, Rappi and Loggi have not taken any decision to address the workers' requests, according to one of the organizers of the strike "Stop the Apps", Diogenes Silva de Souza.

“They published a communique saying that they are giving out gel, alcohol and face masks to the workers, but that's not what we see on the streets”, Silva said.

The demand for food deliveries has incrased due to the pandemic. The final prize is paid by the workers.

Social movements have supported the strike and have called on locals to not use the delivery apps.