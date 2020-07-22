Brazil: Another Indigenous Leader Dies From COVID-19

So far, 542 Indigenous people have died from COVID-19 in this South American country.

Angra dos Reis is one of the cities that records the most cases of COVID-19 in the Rio de Janeiro state, totaling 3,398 confirmed cases and 102 deaths.

The chief of the Sapukai village, located in Angra dos Reis, died on Tuesday, after weeks of hospitalization by COVID-19. Domingos Venite, 68, was hospitalized in an ICU.

The Sapukai village, of the Guarani ethnic group, is the largest in the state, with approximately 500 inhabitants, and already has 88 confirmed cases of the disease, according to data from the Angra Prefecture.

Otro indígena que pierde su vida para la Covid-19 en #Brasil. El cacique guaraní Domingos Venite falleció luego de casi un mes internado. Era el líder de la Aldea Sapukai, que tiene 88 casos confirmados del nuevo coronaravirus entre sus 500 pobladores. https://t.co/Ab4CO96fwq pic.twitter.com/e5nrGEjn6N — André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR) July 21, 2020

The meme reads, "Another indigenous man who loses his life because of COVID-19 in Brasil. Guaraní chief Domingos Venite passed away after almost a month in the hospital. He was the leader of the Sapukai Village, which has 88 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus among its 500 settlers."

According to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples in Brazil (APIB), until last Sunday, 542 indigenous people died from COVID-19. The death of the Guaraní chief Venite is the second in Rio de Janeiro.

Over 16,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered among 143 Indigenous communities in Brazil. The APIB has described as “humiliating” the government approach to the pandemic among the Indigenous peoples.

Numbers provided by the World Health Organization place Brazil as the second worst-hit country by the pandemic in the world with 2,098,389 cases and 79,488 deaths.