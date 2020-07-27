COVID-19: Latin America Turns the World's Most Affected Region

The region has surpassed the number of infections registered in the United States.

Latin America became Sunday the region with the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world with 4,340,214 cases.

It is the first time that the number of infections in the region has exceeded North American records, which accumulates 4,330,989 cases. At least 4.2 million of them belong to the U.S., a country has reported 150,000 deaths so far.

In Latin America, Brazil is the most affected country since it has registered 2,419,901 COVID-19 cases and 87,052 deaths as of Monday morning. Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Argentina have registered increases in infections while trying to resume their economic activities.

Nevertheless, Europe has recorded the highest number of deaths (207,933) followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (182,726), and the United States and Canada (155,673).

There is a misperception that nature is “getting a break” from humans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rural areas in the tropics facing illegal mining and wildlife poaching.

Mining precious stones in Latin America and Africa is on the rise, and protected areas are left unguarded. pic.twitter.com/kyStp93Waz — Rayan Pushpanath (@rayanpushpanath) July 27, 2020

In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the American continent as the new epicenter of the pandemic after Europe had been hit hard in the previous months.

COVID-19 has expanded rapidly, setting off alarms in organizations such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which expressed concerns about the most vulnerable.

Since it was first detected in China late last year, the disease has caused more than 16.2 million cases in total and more than 646,000 deaths worldwide.