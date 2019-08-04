Ecuador: Uber Eats Workers Protest Reduction in Payment Rates

Since July 30, the amount of money they receive for each food delivery has been reduced by 50 percent.

Uber Eats delivery workers protested Thursday outside the company's office in Quito, Ecuador, to defend their rights, their work conditions, and the return to the delivery rates that were previously agreed upon, as the company reduced in half the rates since July 30.

"With the rate currently imposed by Uber Eats, we lose up to 50 percent of what we used to gain with the previous rate. We were paid US$1.60 per delivery and now its US$0.90 cents. That doesn't even cover gasoline or basic personal expenses,” said one of the protesters.

The demonstrators also mentioned that the company proposed to give a bonus of US$100 to each driver who would achieve 200 deliveries in a month, which would be the same as receiving what they earned before, but repackaged as a promotion. On Saturday, more workers joined the protest in the second largest city of Ecuador, Guayaquil.

Gathered to denounce continually degrading work conditions, the workers had the hopes to speak with a representative and to reach an agreement, but the company later issued a statement rejecting their demands.

Uber Eats said that it is constantly working to make adjustments in the interest of users and distributors.

"Last week we restructured the base rate that now consists of an amount which varies according to the withdrawal, to its delivery and to the distance traveled," the company wrote in a statement.

Uber Eats delivery partners told local media that these adjustments harm them instead of benefiting as they now earn half of what they used to.

Jordan Crucirira, one of the leading demonstrators said that his Uber Eats account had been blocked, so he will no longer be able to work in the company.

"They told us to give them some time to solve the problems, but an hour ago I reviewed my account and it was blocked. This happened because I expressed my disagreement with the payment condition and I think that is unfair," Crucirira said, adding he was going to find out if it is possible to pursue the company for abusive dismissal.