Brazil: Journalists to Sue Bolsonaro for Putting Them at Risk

The Brazilian Press Association (ABI) Tuesday announced that it will file a lawsuit against President Jair Bolsonaro, whom he accuses of putting at risk the lives of the journalists who were at the press conference in which he announced he is a COVID-19 case.

"Despite knowing he was infected with COVID-19... Bolsonaro continues to act criminally and put other people's lives at risk," the ABI President Paulo Jeronimo de Sousa said.

The ABI considers that the far-right President violated the Brazilian Penal Code, which punishes up to four years in prison for those who perform actions that could infect others with a serious illness or put them in direct and imminent danger to their health.

"It is not possible for the country to attend without reaction to successive behaviors that go beyond irresponsibility and configure clear crimes against public health," De Sousa added.

The reckless attitude of the Brazilian president has converted him into a possible contagious focus for others.



Bolsonaro posta vídeo tomando hidroxicloroquina, mesmo sem eficácia comprovada contra covid-19 - CartaCapital https://t.co/CasSy2j89w — Ari Malaquias (@AriovaldoMalaqu) July 8, 2020

The meme reads, "Bolsonaro posts video taking hydroxychloroquine, which has no proven efficacy against COVID-19. 'I trust hydroxychloroquine. And you?,' said the President, who tested positive to coronavirus infection."

"Over the weekend... without respecting the physical distancing recommendations, Bolsonaro met with ministers and the U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman to celebrate the U.S. independence date. None of them wore masks," local outlet Carta Capital recalled.

"On Monday morning, Bolsonaro even took pictures with children... When he announced that he was contaminated... Bolsonaro took off his mask to talk to the journalists," it added.

After confirming that had COVID-19, Brazil's president posted a video in which he suggested the use of chloroquine, an antimalarial whose efficacy against COVID-19 is not scientifically proven.

As of Wednesday morning, it had confirmed 1,674,655 COVID-19 cases and 66,868 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,254 COVID-19 patients died in this South American country.