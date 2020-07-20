Brazil: Bolsonaro Meets Supporters While Infected With COVID-19

Citizens held an evangelical vigil outside the Planalto Palace to ask for the president's health.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Sunday met hundreds of supporters in Alvorada Palace’s gardens despite being infected with COVID-19.

Before the Presidential Guard’s daily flag-lowering ceremony in the afternoon, Bolsonaro left the residence and headed towards his followers, who spent several hours outside the palace summoned by evangelical leaders, in a vigil to wish for his health.

Although most of the supporters didn't have a mask, Bolsonaro talked to them, just a couple of feet away.

"Let's defeat the pandemic, let's get out of it. We have an excellent team of ministers, and everything is being done so we can quickly build the future of Brazil," he said.

La Haya debe juzgar a #Bolsonaro por genocida: el avance indetenible de la #Covid en su país es de su entera responsabilidad! pic.twitter.com/RouYpVQxxV — Vicente Leal (@Vicente73977721) July 19, 2020

“The Hague must judge Bolsonaro for genocide: the unstoppable advance of COVID-19 in his country is entirely his responsibility!”

Bolsonaro also referred to the fact that he does not believe Congress will approve a law against fake news, a law that could establish harsher penalties on this matter.

"We are not going to lose our freedom of speech," the President said and added that his relations with lawmakers are good, despite recent disagreements.

Bolsonaro is one of the world's most skeptical leaders about the pandemic's severity. On July 7, however, he announced he was diagnosed positive to the virus.

The Brazilian president keeps interacting with his supporters without complying with health measures. For this reason, he has accumulated three International Criminal Court complaints about putting people's lives at risk.