Brazil: Federal Court Restitutes Disputed Land to Pataxo People

The Pataxo community settlements are in the southern region of the Bahia state. The Sky Dream Escola de Pilotagem planned to build an aviation academy in the territory. A judge of the Eunapolis municipality ruled out the property of the land on behalf of the company.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) on Thursday put out an order to cease the evictions of Pataxo people, an Indigenous community in Bahia state.

"Minister Gilmar Mendes of the STF has just decided in favor of the community, also suspending the decision of the judge from Eunápolis for not complying with the decision of the STF. Double victory of the Patax people!" tweeted Indigenous rights' activist Alice Pataxo.

Judge Mendes' instruction overrides the prior order and prevents the eviction of 1,200 Pataxo people, about 24 families. The community occupied the area of about 40,000 square meters in Aldeia Novos Guerreiros.

“The Pataxó People danced a tasty samba in the face of judge who ruled against us. Supreme and regional courts gave a favorable ruling in our appeals. The Repossession has been suspended in both instances.” - @emersonpataxo https://t.co/3Eh6CuDe1p — Pataxó Indigenous Youth Association (AJIP ����) (@PataxoYouth) September 3, 2020

Maria Deusa de Almeida, the corporation owner, claimed that the inhabitants of the disputed territory are not Pataxo community members or Indigenous people and accused them of perjury to appropriate of the land.

From their end, the Pataxo community urged authorities to delimitate their zone from other Indigenous lands, the Coroa Vermelha. Deusa rejected the project.

The Pataxo people suffered several evictions and have been deprived of their ancestral territories. The STF decision represents a new victory for Indigenous communities, systematically oppressed and neglected.