Brazil: Bolsonaro Walks Again Among Supporters Without a Mask

The right-wing President "does nothing to prevent contagion or to avoid infecting others," journalist Leitao said.

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro Sunday again walked among his supporters without wearing a mask and disrespecting the social distancing protocols during a solar energy plant's inauguration in Caldas Novas city, in the Goias State.

Despite having just recovered from the illness caused by the new coronavirus, Bolsonaro remains reluctant to take preventive measures against the COVID-19. During the three-hour event, the far-right president only wore a mask during a brief speech he gave on a stage.

Since July 20, Caldas Novas' authorities issued an order that established the mandatory use of masks by tourists and citizens in public places.

"Bolsonaro failed to comply with basic health care standards. He walked through the crowd as he took pictures with his followers with no mask on," local outlet G1 denounced.

Brazil is the second country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19. A day before, the director of the @WHO emergency program, Michael Ryan, declared that South America has become the new epicenter of the disease: https://t.co/PV4N9nj4Zv #COVID19 #Brazil pic.twitter.com/s5MKqfFs2f — LABS (@labs_news) May 23, 2020