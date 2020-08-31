Brazil: Bolsonaro Walks Again Among Supporters Without a Mask

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro Sunday again walked among his supporters without wearing a mask and disrespecting the social distancing protocols during a solar energy plant's inauguration in Caldas Novas city, in the Goias State.
Despite having just recovered from the illness caused by the new coronavirus, Bolsonaro remains reluctant to take preventive measures against the COVID-19. During the three-hour event, the far-right president only wore a mask during a brief speech he gave on a stage.
Since July 20, Caldas Novas' authorities issued an order that established the mandatory use of masks by tourists and citizens in public places.
"Bolsonaro failed to comply with basic health care standards. He walked through the crowd as he took pictures with his followers with no mask on," local outlet G1 denounced.
During his brief speech, the former Capitan again defended the hydroxychloroquine use on COVID-19 patients despite international alarms for not using it as a treatment.
Bolsonaro "maintains an irresponsible attitude. He does nothing to prevent contagion or to avoid infecting others. He doesn't care about the thousands of deaths the country is accumulating," journalist Matheus Leitao tweeted, adding that "we do not see the light at the end of the tunnel."
As of Monday morning, this country had reported 3,846,153 COVID-19 cases and 120,262 deaths.