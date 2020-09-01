Brazil Reports A Patient Who Carried COVID-19 For Five Months

Brazilian researchers stressed that asymptomatic people are "the pillars of the virus' spread."

The Rio de Janeiro Federal University's Molecular Virology Laboratory (UFRJ) Tuesday revealed that a patient carried the COVID-19 disease asymptomatically for five months.

The UFRJ studied highlighted that the patient had no recurrence but remained with the virus for 152 consecutive days, which makes this case worthy of international attention.

The researchers Luciana Costa, Amilcar Tanuri, and Teresinha Castineiras stressed that asymptomatic people are very dangerous for they are "the pillars of the virus' spread."

The study authors revealed that the patient is a Rio de Janeiro health professional, who had mild COVID-19 symptoms in March.

For the global pandemic. the US and Brazil stand alone on a death plateau of a thousand lost lives per day.

Today 1,249 Americans reported dead from covid-19.

Now into 6th consecutive week of >1,000 fatalities every weekday pic.twitter.com/R1WZZ4sIpV — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 27, 2020

After remaining at in-home quarantine under medical recommendation, she returned to her activities, spending the last five months completely asymptomatic.

The UFRJ research performed molecular diagnostic tests on 3,000 sick people, mostly health professionals who never felt symptoms again but carried the pathogen for several days.

Brazil is the second most affected country by the pandemic, with more than 3.9 million confirmed cases and a 121,000 death toll.