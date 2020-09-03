El Salvador Decrees Prevention Alert Due To Tropical Storm Nana

Among Nana's likely effects is a "dangerous" storm surge that will raise sea level up to 5 feet.

El Salvador's Interior Minister Mario Duran Wednesday reported that his country issued a forecast alert for the possible increase in rainfall due to tropical storm Nana, which is passing through the neighboring countries of Guatemala and Honduras.

He also explained that the General Directorate of Civil Protection has issued a green or preventive alert nationwide, although "the country will not be affected by Nana," according to the forecasts.

Duran indicated that the monitoring system of the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry (MARN) is closely following the development of the storm.

The National Civil Protection System "is prepared and has already activated the local commissions to attend any emergency derived from the rains," he assured.

Nana hits Belize as hurricane, weakens to tropical storm as it drives across Guatemala

Nana is in the Caribbean Sea near 17 degrees north latitude and 81.8 degrees west longitude about 290 kilometers northeast of Puerto Lempira, in Honduras.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the Nana storm threatens to become a hurricane before reaching the coast of Belize, between 80 and 90 kilometers north of the Roatan island in Honduras.

The storm is moving at 18 miles per hour, but it will slow down during the day. Among Nana's likely effects is a "dangerous" storm surge that will raise sea level up to 5 feet above the normal tidal rise in and around the landfall area.