Brazil: Chief Raoni Metuktire Tested Positive for COVID-19

The indigenous leader would remain hospitalized, because of thoracic pain. Doctors associate the symptoms with inflammatory myocarditis due to the virus.

The Brazil Institute Raoni said on Monday that chief Raoni Metuktire tested positive for COVID-19.

“His condition is good, without fever, breathing normally and without the help of oxygen. Raoni had COVID-19, and tests show the presence of antibodies,” the Raoni Institute tweeted.

After showing pneumonia symptoms, the 89-years-old chief of the Kayapo people was admitted to a hospital in Sinop municipality, in the Matto Grosso department. This is his second hospitalization after being admitted in July.

Chief Raoni Metuktire is an environmental advocator who opposes mining and deforestation. He has been a radical detractor of the exploitation of the natural resources during Jair Bolsonaro’s mandate.

Chief Aritana Yawalapiti is just one of 170 Indigenous elders and leaders in Brazil who have died so far from COVID-19. It’s a devastating loss that’s impacting Native peoples across the country. By @mfox_us https://t.co/fH8zZZs5pc — The World (@TheWorld) August 30, 2020



“Although his health inspires care, his condition is stable, and he will have to have new tests,” the institution added.

According to the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon, 21,757 indigenous people have contracted COVID-19 in Brazil, and 615 have died due to the virus.