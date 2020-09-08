Brazil: Bolsonaro Praises Dictatorship At National Celebration

Citizens reacted to his anti-democratic speech by shouting "fascist", "corrupt", and "assassin".

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Monday glorified dictatorship during his speech at the Independence Day ceremony, something that stirred up social unrest in several cities.

By saying that "the blood of Brazilians has always been shed for freedom," the far-right politician wistfully recalled the military coup that inaugurated the authoritarian regime that ruled Brazil from 1964 to 1985. During that period, however, the only blood spilled was that of progressive social, intellectual, religious, and political leaders.

"In the 1960s, when the shadow of communism threatened us, millions of Brazilians identified with national desires to preserve democratic institutions," he said.

"They took to the streets against a country taken by ideological radicalization, strikes, social disorder, and widespread corruption."

In a Independence Day speech to the Brazilian people today former President Lula says, "Bolsonaro has committed treason by betraying our sovereignty." pic.twitter.com/b3WPRHYkJy — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) September 7, 2020

The president attended to the 198th anniversary of the Independence Day ceremony without a face mask and surrounded by children, while the country struggles with COVID-19.

Once the ceremony was over, the former Capitan addressed the audience and ignored the preventive measures recommended by epidemiologists. It is worth to remember that last July Bolsonaro was positive for the virus, although he is fully recovered now.

In Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janerio, citizens reacted to his anti-democratic speech by shouting words such as "fascist", "corrupt", and "assassin". Anti-government protesters and Bolsonaro supporters clashed in several cities.

