Bolsonaro To Decide on 5G After Consulting With the US Govt.

The United States warned about the "consequences" of Huawei entering the Brazilian market.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said that he will decide on implementing 5G technology in his country, but that he will do so after talking with the United States government.

"I want to make it very clear: I am going to decide on 5G... I will be the one to decide on 5G," he stressed and explained that he will consult his decision with more experienced people.

The Institutional Security Office (GSI) Director Augusto Heleno and the Federal Police Director Rolando Alexandre are among the "intelligent and experienced” people who will be consulted by the far-right politician to decide on a technological issue.

"I speak to the U.S. government... about what we have for and against," Bolsanaro acknowledged.

These statements, which occur after the United States alerted Brazil to "the consequences" of using Chinese technology, generated immediate reactions from the local journalists.

"Submissive to the interests of Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro said that he will speak with the United States government before deciding on high-speed Internet in Brazil, which could put Chinese technology out of play," local outlet Brasil 247 commented.

In Brazil, the choice of 5G technology has become a source of internal dispute since China and the United States are two important trading partners of this South American country.

Placed in the position of choosing between obeying Washington and responding to the interests of his own country, the Bolsonaro administration postponed the auction of the telecommunications spectrum, which was initially scheduled for March 2020.

The U.S. government has already sent messages warning about possible impediments to strengthening its "cooperation" with Brazil if the Huawei enters the 5G market.