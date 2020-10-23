Bolivia's TSE Declares Luis Arce the Elected President

About 6.483.893 Bolivians out of the 7.332.926 registered went to the polls, representing a participation rate of 88.4 percent, the second-highest in Bolivia's history, and one of the largest in Latin America, according to the TSE.

Bolivia's Electoral Supreme Court (TSE) declared Luis Arce, the elected president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia and David Choquehuanca as vice-president on Friday after the official vote counting showed that Arce's party, the Movement Towards Socialism, reached a landslide victory of 55.10 percent of the votes.

#LIVE | "Thank you my beloved #bolivia! We embrace this democratic mandate with humility. How our challenge is to rebuild the homeland; regain stability and hope for all Bolivians. We will not disappoint the trust of the people."https://t.co/DvN0ihzfMk — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 23, 2020

teleSUR's correspondent Freddy Morales reported that is it expected that Luis Arce would assume the presidency officially on November 8th. During his speech, the TSE's president Salvador Romero highlighted that the result had been recognized by the other contestants and certified by the international mission and the local platforms.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) represents the majority in the Chamber and the Senate in 130 deputy seats. Overall, the MAS reached 3.393.978 votes. The Citizen Community, the second-largest party, reported 1.775.943 votes.