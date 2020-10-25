Bolivia: Over 50% of Elected Lawmakers Are Women

The MAS achieved a majority in the Senate with 21 seats, of which 10 are occupied by women.

After the general elections held in Bolivia last October 18, which was won by the Movement to Socialism (MAS), there is a strong female presence in both the Chamber of Representatives and the Senate.

The Citizens' Community won 11 seats, seven of them for women, while We Believe won four, two of them for women.

As for the Chamber of Representatives, 48.33 percent of the plurinominals are men, while 51.6 percent of the seats will be held by women. Meanwhile, Women's hegemony returns in the uninominals with 57.14 percent of the seats.

El Alto, Bolivia: Massive concentration on Avenida Civica as tens of thousands await the arrival of the leaders who they overwhelmingly elected to govern. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/fR2fdDisp3 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 24, 2020