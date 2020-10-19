Bolivia: Arce's First Measure: Anti-Hunger Bonds For Poor

Arce stated that he would strictly comply with what is described in his government's program.

Pending the official results of the elections in Bolivia, Arce is already preparing a team to organize the transition and restore the state apparatus.

The candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), Luis Arce, who, according to the quick count of the votes, was the winner of the elections in Bolivia, expressed that the first thing he will do is give anti-hunger bonds to the poor.

Arce said to the media that "we said it in our campaign, the first thing we are going to do is pay the bonds against hunger, the Assembly already approves that; the Executive has not done it yet although the financing is assured—it is a matter of whim not to have canceled it."

According to the law and the regulatory decree, the beneficiaries will be Bolivians who reside in the country and are over 18 years old by September 16, 2020. Also, those who belong to groups of women who currently receive the Juana Azurduy Bonus and visually impaired people who receive the Indigence Bonus registered through the Bolivian Institute of Blindness.

Similarly, he said that he would begin to implement the fundamental measures when he takes office to strengthen internal economic demand, as he promised during his campaign.

In this sense, he affirmed that "this is a central issue. For our model, it is important to strengthen internal demand through bonds and transfers."

"At the same time, we are going to start rebuilding production, which has also been affected by the measures that [the current government] has taken. We will be in line with what we have been proposing to the country," added Arce, the elected presidential candidate.