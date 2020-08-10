Bolivia: Añez Regime's Dialogue Fails, Social Crisis Deepens

The authorities recognized that there are at least 77 roadblocks in eight departments.

On the eighth day of protests, Bolivia's main road blockades have gained strength after the dialogue called by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez failed.

As of Monday morning, the country recorded 77 roadblocks in eight departments. Cochabamba, Oruro, La Paz, and Potosi concentrate most of the blockades.

"We have registered 21 blockade points in Cochabamba, 16 in Oruro, 12 in La Paz, 10 in Potosi, 8 in Santa Cruz, 7 in Chuquisaca, 2 in Tarija, and 1 in Beni," the Bolivian Highway Administration (ABC) reported.

A day after de dialogue convened by Añez, citizens remain on the streets protesting against the delay of the elections and demanding the coup-born regime's resignation.

During the dialogue, the self-proclaimed president did not take into account the people's demands. After three and a half hours, and with the absence of the main political actors, the regime established October 18 as the definitive and undeferrable date for the elections.

����En #Bolivia tras los ataques recibidos por paramilitares FASCISTAS de @JeanineAnez el pueblo indígena nos organizamos los Warisata, La Paz, y otros acuden a los puntos de bloqueo a defender a sus hermanos de la represión. ������ pic.twitter.com/UtTt99qhTy — ©halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ ��ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill) August 10, 2020

"The Indigenous people organize after the attacks received by Jeanine Añez's fascist paramilitaries in La Paz. Others go to the blockade points to defend their brothers from the repression."