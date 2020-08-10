Bolivia: Añez Regime's Dialogue Fails, Social Crisis Deepens

On the eighth day of protests, Bolivia's main road blockades have gained strength after the dialogue called by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez failed.
As of Monday morning, the country recorded 77 roadblocks in eight departments. Cochabamba, Oruro, La Paz, and Potosi concentrate most of the blockades.
"We have registered 21 blockade points in Cochabamba, 16 in Oruro, 12 in La Paz, 10 in Potosi, 8 in Santa Cruz, 7 in Chuquisaca, 2 in Tarija, and 1 in Beni," the Bolivian Highway Administration (ABC) reported.
A day after de dialogue convened by Añez, citizens remain on the streets protesting against the delay of the elections and demanding the coup-born regime's resignation.
During the dialogue, the self-proclaimed president did not take into account the people's demands. After three and a half hours, and with the absence of the main political actors, the regime established October 18 as the definitive and undeferrable date for the elections.
"The Indigenous people organize after the attacks received by Jeanine Añez's fascist paramilitaries in La Paz. Others go to the blockade points to defend their brothers from the repression."
The people are demanding September 6 as the definitive elections' date, which was the one set up before the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) decided to delay it for October 18.
The regime threatened to intervene in the blockades, which had already been violently repressed in the last days by paramilitary fascist groups supported by Añez.
"Our patience is over. We are going to act with everything we have," Interior Minister Yerko Nuñez said.
"We will continue the struggle and the victory will be of the people," Bolivian Workers' Union (COB) responded to the threats.
Former President Evo Morales urged social organizations and their leaders to "choose responsibly between Añez's resignation, which will further delay our return to democracy, or early elections with the guarantee of the United Nations (UN)."