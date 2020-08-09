Bolivia: Dialogue Called by Coup-Born Regime Fails

Bolivia's national political dialogue convened by coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez
The meeting called by Bolivia's coup-born regime was a failure because it did not take into account any of the proposals made by the country's social movements.
According to teleSUR's Bolivia correspondent Freddy Morales, "Coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez proposed to sign a compliance act on October 18 as presidential election day."
Añez also proposed "forming a commission to promote dialogue with the absent political actors," Morales Tweeted.
During the dialogue, Bolivia's Former President Evo Morales rejected the regime's discrediting of the legitimate mobilizations of the indigenous movement and social organizations.
"People who fight for peace and social justice are called terrorists, savages... That is the North American doctrine," former president tweeted.
The social and political conflict enhance by the COVID-19 pandemic forced Añez to call a national dialogue to set a date for the general elections.
Meeting called by coup-born regime to ratify October 18 for elections. Main political and social actors did not attend: social organizations, MAS candidates, Luis Arce, Comunidad Ciudadana, Carlos Mesa and others. Neither did the legislative authorities attend."
On Sunday, the dialogue kicked off without the presence of the Chamber of Deputies' president Sergio Choque, Senator Eva Copa, leaders of the Bolivian Workers Union (COB), and five political parties.
The meeting began at the Government Palace at 09h00 local time. It was attended by the TSE president Salvador Romero, the Ministers Yerko Nuñez and Luis Fernando Lopez, delegates from the Juntos, Pan-Bol and ADN parties, and the heavy transport sector.
Representatives from the Catholic Church, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations (UN) participated as observers.
Candidates Carlos Mesa (CC), Luis Fernando Camacho (Creemos), Jorge Quiroga (Libre 21), and Luis Arce (Movement Towards Socialism) did not attend to the meeting.
The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) proposed October 18 as the new elections' date, but his decision led to a wave of protests and blockades throughout the country's main avenues and roads.
At the beginning of the dialogue, Añez referred to the situation in the country as "a moment of unnecessary conflict," and she clarified that "we are here because we need to exhaust the dialogue."
Among the first incidents of the meeting, it was reported that the coup-born regime supporter media Bolivia Tv cut the transmission this morning at the moment when a candidate questioned Añez.