Bolivia: Dialogue Called by Coup-Born Regime Fails

The media Bolivia Tv cut the dialogue's transmission this morning at the moment when a candidate questioned coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez.

The meeting called by Bolivia's coup-born regime was a failure because it did not take into account any of the proposals made by the country's social movements.

According to teleSUR's Bolivia correspondent Freddy Morales, "Coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez proposed to sign a compliance act on October 18 as presidential election day."

Añez also proposed "forming a commission to promote dialogue with the absent political actors," Morales Tweeted.

During the dialogue, Bolivia's Former President Evo Morales rejected the regime's discrediting of the legitimate mobilizations of the indigenous movement and social organizations.

"People who fight for peace and social justice are called terrorists, savages... That is the North American doctrine," former president tweeted.

The social and political conflict enhance by the COVID-19 pandemic forced Añez to call a national dialogue to set a date for the general elections.

Reunión convocada por gobierno de facto para ratificar el 18 de octubre para elecciones, NO asisten principales actores políticos y sociales: organizaciones sociales, candidatos del MAS, Luis Arce, Comunidad Ciudadana, Carlos Mesa y otros menores. Tampoco autoridades legislativas pic.twitter.com/8YFiJLdcOE — Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR) August 9, 2020

" Meeting called by coup-born regime to ratify October 18 for elections. Main political and social actors did not attend: social organizations, MAS candidates, Luis Arce, Comunidad Ciudadana, Carlos Mesa and others. Neither did the legislative authorities attend."