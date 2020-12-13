Bolivia Moves to Rebuild Ties with Iran, Cuba and others

Luis Arce's government will seek the reopening of the Bolivian embassy in Tehran, Iran.

Bolivia wants to rebuild the relationships with Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, Nicaragua, Iran and Russia. Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta reported that the Bolivian State must interact with all the countries of the world within the framework of respect for sovereignty and said that a plan is already in motion with Caracas.

Mayta received his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, in November during Luis Arce’s inauguration and related events. It was Arreaza who led the recovery of Venezuela’s diplomatic headquarters in La Paz, which had been taken by the coup dictatorship and handed over to actors linked to US-backed Juan Guaido.

In return, Bolivia sent its Ambassador in Caracas Sebastián Michel, to the Bolivian embassy, in an act which saw the participation of Evo Morales and Senate President Andronico Rodriguez during their visit to Venezuela in which the two participated as election observers for the National Assembly vote.

Breaking: Venezuela re-takes it's embassy in Bolivia. Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and the government of Luis Arce take the first steps to normalize relations following the defeat of the coup.

Bolivia takes possession of its embassy in Caracas once again. Bolivian Ambassador Sebastián Michel, Evo Morales, and Bolivian Senate President Andronico Rodriguez were present for the occasion.

“Our goal is to have the best relations with all the countries of the world. We must advance in the unity of the region and that is why we must dialogue with all nations," stated Mayta.

During the administration of Jeanine Áñez, relations with the government of President Nicolás Maduro were broken as the transitional administration recognized Juan Guaidó as interim President. Similarly, relations were frozen with Argentina, Mexico, Cuba and Iran.

Foreign Minister Mayta says he regrets the decisions taken by the Añez regime which he believes acted politically, and abided by instructions from the United States.

“During those 11 months they have erased us from the map, it was an unnecessary and exaggerated tension and we are already normalizing it," stated Foreign Minister Mayta. He said that in his opinion, the coup administration showed "belligerent" attitudes with Mexico, Argentina and Cuba.

Argentina did not recognize Jeanine Añez or her administration.

Condecoramos al hermano embajador de Rusia, Vladimir Sprinchan, como reconocimiento del Gobierno boliviano a su trayectoria, su fructífera labor a la cabeza de la delegación rusa y por trabajo en el fortalecimiento de las relaciones bilaterales entre nuestros pueblos.



���������� pic.twitter.com/NhIayjEDV8 — Rogelio Mayta Mayta (@RogelioMayta_Bo) December 11, 2020

Mexico also had a negative attitude towards the Añez regime, whom it described as coming to power as a result of a coup. Mayta remarked that the challenge now is to rebuild those relations and appoint Bolivian ambassadors to those nations.

Mayta said that there are many agreements that must be reconstituted with Cuba, including recovering agreements such as the export of wood and other products.

Regarding the relationship with Iran, it will seek to achieve the reopening of the Bolivian embassy in Tehran, which is among the most critical of the foreign policy of the United States.

According to the Minister, Bolivia and Russia have an “excellent level of dialogue, understanding and cooperation,” which has translates into the signing of 90 bilateral agreements in various fields, such as commercial, scientific, tourism and health, among others.

In Bolivia, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza takes down the portrait of Juan Guaido, replacing it with Simon Bolivar.

pic.twitter.com/x7G5KPH5Ve — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 9, 2020