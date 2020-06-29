ALBA Members To Relaunch Food Plan Amid COVID-19: Venezuela FM

The decision was taken in an effort to assist the hardest-hit nations

In order to meet the needs of food and supplies for the region in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) members will reactivate the 'ALBA Alimentos' (ALBA Food) program, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza announced Monday.

During a meeting with the Alba Economic Council in Caracas, the Venezuelan minister explained that the reactivation plan will be implemented to face the difficult situation the continent is facing, in a moment when Latin America has become the COVID-19 epicenter.

"We will reactivate ALBA-Food (a program) that goes from seed to fertilizers, to food, food distribution, and prices," Arreaza said on this program, launched on June 29, 2005.

.@jaarreaza: Tenemos que estar listos para enfrentar cualquier circunstancia, en cuanto a la economía se han visto afectados los sectores de producción de alimentos. Desde el Banco del Alba se ha reactivado el plan de Alba Alimentos����https://t.co/tqMKHfl0b4 #Venezuela ���� pic.twitter.com/7lHasHsuht — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) June 29, 2020

"Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza statement on the ALBA-TCP Ministerial Council meeting."

He also explained that strategies have been designed in order to reactivate agriculture in all member countries, in an effort to assist the hardest-hit nations. This includes the Caribbean countries, which depend on tourism activity, an issue that has been slowed down by the spread of the virus.

The decision was taken as the XX Political Council and the X Economic Council of the ALBA-Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) virtual joint meeting is taking place.

Political and economic ministerial councils analyze the proposals pitched by the member countries and those invited to the conference, aiming to evaluate ways to implement the initiatives.