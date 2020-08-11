Bolivia: Protesters Will March to La Paz Against Añez Gov't

Fejuve will hold a meeting with Bolivian Workers Central (COB) representatives and other social organizations who started the general strike on August 3.

Bolivia El Alto Federation of Community Boards (Fejuve) announced a protest extension against the de facto government and the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) decision to postpone polling.

"We have seen that the government has made a mockery of the Bolivians because it has postponed the elections since May 3," Fejuve general secretary Basilio Villazante said.

The demonstrators previously denounced the voting postponement, but as the government has not responded to their claims, they demand the resign of de facto president Jeanine Añez and her cabinet.

Bolivia's national miners union (FSTMB) calls on it's members to intensify protests against the coup regime. Tomorrow they will go to the seat of government in La Paz. pic.twitter.com/etCtzUfRMT — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 11, 2020

"Now, the president of the TSE Salvador Romero comes to tell us that there is no budget for the elections. We reject the TSE's proposal because it is urgent to have a democratically elected government," Villazante added.

They also announced that road blocking and other actions would continue against the government's attempt to prologue the time in office, but would allow healthcare transportation to circulate.

Fejuve also announced a march from El Alto to La Paz, to carry out a national protest.