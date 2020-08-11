Bolivia: Armed Gangs Attack Workers Protesting Against Añez

"Going out and shooting against the strikers would be the politically correct thing to do," Interior Minister assured.

Bolivia's social organizations Monday denounced violent attacks by Cruceñista Youth Union and Cochala Youth Resistance, two white supremacist gangs that have been supporting the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

Cochala Youth Resistance mentioned that Interior Minister Arturo Murillo provided the gang with weapons to attack citizens who were protesting in the Avaroa square, in front of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), in El Alto city.

In Santa Cruz, the far-right gang the Cruceñista Youth Union also threatened to unblock the roads with firearms or "with whatever is in our hands."

"Let's intervene these violent groups," the "We Believe" movement's presidential candidate Fernando Camacho said regarding the Indigenous people who are blocking roads as a way of protesting against the Añez regime.

"Going out and shooting against the strikers would be the politically correct thing to do," Murillo added.

Ciudadanos de la Ciudad de El Alto reportan represión desmedida por parte de la policía en el bloqueo de la Ceja, donde organizaciones sociales se encontraban en el 8vo día de movilización por el restablecimiento de un gobierno #democrático. pic.twitter.com/AIk3Ll36Bx — Radio Kawsachun Coca (@KawsachunCoca) August 10, 2020

"El Alto citizens report police's excessive repression in La Ceja blockade, where social organizations were on the eighth mobilization day for the reestablishment of a government."

After that call, the Cruceñista Youth Union attacked with weapons the Chiquitania Plain's strikers. The Ombudsman's Office assured that the attack left several people wounded by bullets. Former President Evo Morales condemned the paramilitary groups and urged Añez to restore democracy in Bolivia. In the last eight days, thousands of workers and farmers have blocked over 100 main roads in this Andean country. They reject the postponement of the elections that the U.S.-backed interim government wants to consummate to stay in power.