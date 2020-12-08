Bolivia Reopens its Diplomatic Office in Venezuela

Caracas and La Paz reestablished political relations one year after the Armed Forces staged a coup d'état against the President-elect Evo Morales in 2019.

Bolivia's Ambassador in Venezuela Sebastian Michel Monday reopened the diplomatic office in Caracas to "strengthen the union between both nations."

"Relations between our two brotherly peoples will continue. We are proud to reopen the diplomatic seat in the land of Simon Bolivar and Antonio de Sucre," Michel said.

The opening of the embassy was attended by former Bolivian President Evo Morales, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Rander Peña, and other Latin American leftist politicians.

"For 200 years Bolivia and Venezuela have always supported each other. Our country is returning to this nation through the democratic way, a year after the coup d'état," Michel said.

Venezuela has recovered its embassy in Bolivia and returns the emblematic painting of Commander Hugo Chavez to its place. It was recovered by diplomats during the November coup. pic.twitter.com/fAEq8l3rRo — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 9, 2020