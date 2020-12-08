Bolivia Reopens its Diplomatic Office in Venezuela

Bolivia's Ambassador in Venezuela Sebastian Michel Monday reopened the diplomatic office in Caracas to "strengthen the union between both nations."
"Relations between our two brotherly peoples will continue. We are proud to reopen the diplomatic seat in the land of Simon Bolivar and Antonio de Sucre," Michel said.
The opening of the embassy was attended by former Bolivian President Evo Morales, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Rander Peña, and other Latin American leftist politicians.
"For 200 years Bolivia and Venezuela have always supported each other. Our country is returning to this nation through the democratic way, a year after the coup d'état," Michel said.
"Bolivia reaffirms the legitimacy of the elections that took place in Venezuela this December 6," he added.
In the act, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Vice Minister recalled that during the first months of the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez, the Venezuelan Embassy in La Paz was sacked with the support of the opposition leader Juan Guaido.
"In November 2019, a group of hooded men backed by Añez attacked the diplomatic headquarters after the Armed Forces and the police staged a coup d'état," Peña said.
Caracas and La Paz reestablished political relations after the swearing-in of President Luis Arce, who restored the constitutional order in Bolivia.