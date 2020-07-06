Bolivia: Morales Denounces de Facto Gov't Political Prosecution

On November of 2019, after Evo Morales exit from power due to a coup d’état, protests erupted in the cities of Senkata y Sacaba against the de facto president Jeanine Añez.

Bolivia’s former president Evo Morales Ayma Monday denounced the La Paz Prosecutor's Office, a coup-born government-allied, issued an arrest warrant against him.

“Illegally and unconstitutionally, the La Paz Prosecutor's Office is trying to charge me with terrorism using an altered audio recording and without being notified, one more proof of the de facto government's systematic political persecution. Soon democracy and the rule of law will return to Bolivia,” Morales tweeted.



The Commission of Anti-Corruption Prosecutors issued terrorism and terrorism funding charges against Morales. The body also alleges Morales conspired with cocalero leader Faustino Y.Y. during 2019 protests.



According to Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office, Morales ordered Faustino Y.Y. to encourage strikes and violent activities in Bolivia’s main cities. The planning supposedly occurred on November 12 to 17 of 2019 by phone, while Morales remained in Mexico.





According to the Technical Scientific Research Institute of the Police University (ITTCUP), evidence from voice samples have a high probability of matching Evo Morales, but it is not conclusive proof. After presenting the evidence of the case, the La Paz Prosecutor's Office issued a detention warrant against Morales.

After Añez implemented decree 4708, which guarantees the Army’s impunity using force against strikers, 37 people died, and 500 were injured.