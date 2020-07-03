Bolivia: Far-right Candidates Plan An Alliance, Morales Alerts

"The people are outraged at the Añez administration,” the Socialist leader stressed.

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales Friday warned that the far-right candidates Carlos Mesa and de-facto President Jeanine Añez would implement a U.S.-instructed coalition to prevent the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) from winning the elections on Sep. 6.

During an interview with Argentina's Radio Rebelde station, the Socialist leader revealed that the Mesa and Añez political teams held meetings to carry out the arrangements.

One of those encounters was conducted by Mesa, a politician that the Bolivian people remember for having fled to the U.S. after the 2003 "Black October Massacre," in which over 60 people died and 500 were injured.

Morales stressed that during Mercosur Presidents' Virtual Summit Añez "suspiciously" said that the elections will be guaranteed.

“Surely they have already prepared. And with this morning's information it is confirmed," he said. "If the second and third forces come together… it means that the elections are guaranteed."

Volveremos millones y devolveremos la libertad y la dignidad al pueblo boliviano. pic.twitter.com/PzUJ9qRQ5I — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) June 22, 2020

"We will return as millions and restore freedom and dignity to the Bolivian people."

According to the former president, It is understandable that both parties merge since both "have a single agenda" with a base that legitimizes the country's neoliberal past.

On this line, he referred to Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR), Democratic Nationalist Action (ADN) and the Nationalist Revolutionary Movement (MNR), political parties that applied for a harsh neoliberal program in Bolivia

Evo believes that the U.S. government expects Mesa-Añez alliance will force a runoff election, something that will not happen since "the people are outraged at the Añez administration.”

"The new generations realized how to live with a right-wing government and how to live with a coup d'état. The same businessmen realized that the economy has been destroyed. There is no State presence. Begging and poverty are growing. In eight months, they destroyed the economy."