News > Bolivia

Bolivia: MAS Calls for Intervention in the K'Ara K'Ara Conflict
  • A blockade made with garbage on a street in K'ara K'ara, Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 16, 2020.

    A blockade made with garbage on a street in K'ara K'ara, Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 16, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 5 July 2020 (2 hours 58 minutes ago)
Army has been using airplanes and helicopters to intimidate this Cochabamba area's residents.

Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader Efrain Chambi Saturday asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the Ombudsman's Office to intercede immediately in the conflicts in K'ara K'ara zone, in Cochabamba.

"Social problems on K'ara K'ara can be solved through dialogue. We condemn all acts of repression," Chambi said.

The Senator also denounced the existence of citizens who have been infiltrating the demonstrations to generate violence.

K'ara K'ara residents suffered Bolivia's Army intimidation, which deployed forces, and used airplanes, and helicopters in the area. 

Basic services such as access to water were cut off in an area that held Cochabamba´s main garbage dump.

Saturday afternoon, police members and army elements began an attack with tear gas and bullets against the garbage collectors, who are maintaining a blockade in the area. 

Also, the state's repressive forces intimidated locals who were asking for free water to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We repudiate the words of Bolivia's coup-born government minister, Arturo Murillo, who called K'ara K'ara a crime zone. These statements incite confrontation."

Bolivia's coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez has ordered police and military interventions in several occasions.

Camara de Senadores de Bolivia
by teleSUR/ la-age
Post with no comments.