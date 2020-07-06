Bolivia: Dialogue Table Seek To End K’ara Kara Disturbs

Protests have continued intensively as 300 police troops were deployed in the city to suppress the rallies.

Bolivia's Ombudsman Office Monday installed a dialogue table in Cochabamba department to come up with a solution to K'ara Kára conflict.

Dialogues began last Sunday, but no progress was made.

Now, Ombudsman Office Head Nadia Cruz, Interior Vice-Minister Jaiver Issa, Ombudsman Office Delegate Nelson Cox, and Cochabamba's Governor Esther Soria met with several community leaders and demonstrators representatives to reach an agreement.

Also at the dialogue table was Cochabamba's Mayor Jose Maria Leyes, one of the names targeted by protesters. In the past, Leyes was involved in a corruption case.

On Saturday, Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader Efrain Chambi asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the Ombudsman's Office to intercede immediately in the conflicts that begun last week.

Protesters, who were described by Government Minister Arturo Murillo as "criminal groups," seek for Mayor Leyes's resignation, as well as the release of several detainees.

They also demand compliance with the electricity subsidy, access to safe water, and the end of the rigid quarantine. In turn, riots have led to the closure of the municipal dump.

Initially, the demands were not met by Jeanine Añez' coup-born regime. Instead, the government repressed the demonstrations by deploying security forces in the area.

While negotiations are underway, protests have continued intensively. Reports indicate that 300 police troops were deployed in the city to suppress and break up the rallies.

Previously, protesters reported that public surveillance cameras were covered.