Bolivia: School Year Postponed Due To Peak Infection Forecasts

Bolivia's Health and Education Ministries postponed the resumption of learning activities on Friday, as they attempt to curtail a COVID-19 contagion peak in August and September.



"To protect the health of students, teachers, administrative staff of educational units, parents and the population throughout the country, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, has decided not to restart schoolwork while the infection curve is rising," the communiqué states.

Bolivia's hospitals collapsed due to COVID-19 cases increase in late June. Major health institutions ceased admissions due to the high occupancy rates and a lack of supplies.

"The return to classes in the face-to-face or semi-face-to-face mode would mean a double or triple increase in the number of infected," both ministries stated.

La Paz and Cochabamba, Bolivia's most populated departments, have the highest contagion rate, with 2,882 and 3468 cases, respectively.

"We also stress that the relaxation of quarantine does not mean that the pandemic is decreasing. On the contrary, and as projections show, we are entering the most severe moment of the pandemic in our country," the communiqué concludes.

As of Friday afternoon, Bolivia's health authorities had recorded 35,528 COVID-19 cases, 1,271 deaths, and 10,358 recoveries from the virus.