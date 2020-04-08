Bolivia: Military Represses Citizens at the Border

The conditions these people are living in pose a risk to their health. While waiting to enter their country, they lack safe facilities, water, basic sanitary conditions and are exposed to different viruses.

A group of returning Bolivian citizens confronted the Bolivian forces at the border with Chile this week. The Bolivian nationals attempted to go into their homeland after a departure from Chilean territory due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

About 300 Bolivian citizens were waiting for permission to enter on Monday in the region of Pisiga. On April 4, however, Jeanine Añez's government allowed only 480 citizens to enter.

The new migrant group, stranded atthe border, requested governmental entry clearance, but due to the late response, attempted enter. The Bolivian forces repelled the group with chemical anti-riot substances and shot intp the air to disperse them.

"Today we have lived a sad day. More than 500 Bolivian citizens stranded at the Cerrito Prieto landmark tried to cross the border into Bolivia. They confronted the Bolivian military force, and as a result, there were people injured," reports Javier García, mayor of the Chilean town of Colchane.

Garcia requested Añez to be held accountable for her co-nationals, who need assistance during the exceptional situation due to the virus. According to the administrative: "the Bolivian people who are crowded together are very desperate and are trying to get into their country.”

The conditions of stay for these people pose a risk to their health. While waiting to enter their country, they lack safe facilities, water, basic sanitary conditions and are exposed to different viruses.

The Bolivian de facto government's handling of the situation has been severely criticized, due to the poor investment of resources and questionable decision-making in the face of the magnitude of the situation.