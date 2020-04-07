Bolivian Authorities Request Protection for Vulnerable Group

Social programs should benefit vulnerable and fewer solvent groups, as students in the special and secondary level, disabled and retired persons and others with the lowest incomes.

Bolivia’s Ombudsman Office requested the de facto government provide benefits to the population during COVID-19 outbreak that has affected most of the world.

The administrative body, who overlooks people’s rights, asked the government to extend the “Family Coupon” program and a pension for the familiar basket. According to the people’s defendant institution, these actions should benefit vulnerable and fewer solvent groups, as students in the special and secondary level, disabled and retired persons and others with the lowest incomes.

Also, the Ombudsman pursues the inclusion of artisans, drivers and street artists, who must not be marginalized from this program and are affected by the economic prejudice due to the virus.

Former Bolivian President, Evo Morales, also expressed his concern about the protection of those in need. In several tweets on his official Twitter account, the mandatary requested inclusive social policies to provide the less solvent sectors with resources, supplies, and guarantees.

El Estado boliviano y el sector privado deben ponerse en el lugar de las familias que viven al día con su trabajo y en esta crisis del #Coronavirus establecer por norma que no se paguen las tarifas de agua, luz, gas, teléfono e internet al menos por tres meses. pic.twitter.com/XwinzPKuBV — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) April 5, 2020

"The Bolivian state and the private sector must put themselves in the place of the families who live from their work and in this coronavirus crisis establish as a rule that water, electricity, gas, telephone and internet rates are not paid for at least three months."



The managerial agency expressed concern about pregnant woman, the prison famines and native women who could not register to receive the social welfare. In the case of native people’s protection, as ayoreo, esse ejja and yuqui’s communities, the Office is appealing to bill 45. The norm gives legal safeguards to indigenous groups during exceptional situations and emergencies.

Nadia Cruz, the people’s defendant, recommended the adoption of measures such as home delivery of vouchers or the inclusion of bank mobile phones, especially for municipalities in rural areas and intermediate cities, given the difficulties involved in the collection through banks, such as the risk of contagion and limitations on mobility.

Se debiera considerar datos del INE a febrero de 2020, la canasta familiar mensual alcanza a 1.600Bs, y los resultados del último Censo Nacional de 2012, q indica q en Bolivia las familias tienen en promedio 3,5 miembros y el agio que a la fechas todas y todos conocemos https://t.co/9J2pCe8NN0 — Nadia Alejandra Cruz Tarifa (@NadiaCruzDP) April 5, 2020

"It should be considered data from the INE to February 2020, the monthly family basket reaches 1,600Bs, and the results of the last National Census of 2012, q indicates that in Bolivia families have an average of 3.5 members and the agio to date we all know."



Cruz added that LGBTQI people, those who live with HIV AIDS and other severe diseases should also be considered under social programs. So far, Bolivia registers 194 positive COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths, and 2 recoveries.